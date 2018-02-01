Benue State Security Council has jerked up the ransom placed on a terror gang leader and most wanted criminal in the state, Mr. Terwas Akwasa, aka Gana, from N10m to N50m.

The state security council had, in 2016, declared Gana wanted and placed a ransom of N10m on his head.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Lawrence Onoja Jnr, made this known on Thursday when he was briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state security council meeting held at Government House, Makurdi.

Onoja said the upward review of the ransom was necessitated by the elevated crisis going on in Katsina Ala-Ukum axis.

The commissioner further said the state security council had placed a ban on the use of covered number plates and indiscriminate use of siren in the state.

He added that traditional rulers across the state have been given up to the end of February to stop concealing their number plates.

The commissioner reiterated that the state government neither owns nor sponsors any militia, stating that no member of Livestock Guard in the state is allowed to carry arms.

The state security council condemned the killings in Gboko on Wednesday and explained that the victims of the attack were not Fulanis.

He assured residents of adequate protection of lives and property.

The council appealed to people of the state to continue to obey the law and not to take law into their own hands.