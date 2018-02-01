The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, on Wednesday, arraigned a lecturer with the college of medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, Dr. Theophilus Akachidelu Udeani, before Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Enugu, on one count charge that borders on obtaining the sum of N3,000,000 (Three Million Naira) under false pretences.

Udeani, who is the Vice Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, UNEC chapter, was alleged to have sold two plots of land belonging to the union at Isiagu Ugwuaji-Awkunanaw, Enugu to a professional colleague on the pretense that the said land were not encumbered which later turned out to be false.

Investigation revealed that the accused in order to validate his claim, availed the complainant an Irrevocable Power of attorney and Deed of assignment for both land but consistently failed to take the complainant to the site nor agreed to give her the Survey extract of the land, claiming there was a ban by the State government on land.

Udeani pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him. His lawyer informed the court of the death of his client’s mother and sought the leave of the court for him to attend the burial.

The prosecution counsel, Mike Ani did not object to the request which was granted by the presiding judge who allowed the defendant to continue enjoying the administrative bail earlier granted him by EFCC.

He thereafter granted him bail in the sum of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) and one surety in like sum who must have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court. He further directed that documents relating to the land must be verified.

The case has been adjourned to March 28, 2018 for trial.