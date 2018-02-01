The truck driver, who killed the head teacher of LA Primary School, Igbatoro/Familugba in Akure North Council Area of Ondo State, Pastor Oluwajuwon Adebayo, and his Assistant, Pastor Sunday Ajenifuja, have been arrested by police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed this yesterday in Akure, revealing it was a case of “carelessness, reckless and dangerous driving.”

Joseph identified the trailer driver who crushed the victims to death on Monday morning as Juwon Ariyibi, a staff of Cobil Limited, Porthacourt.

He added that Ariyibi is already in police custody and would be charged to court after investigation.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Adebayo and Ajenifuja were crushed to death by the trailer at Upele Junction in Owo Local Government Area of the state on their way to school on Monday.

It was learnt that their school is located in Akure North LGA but the road from Akure is not motorable and the alternative route is always through Owo-Ifon-Okeluse linking Familugba/Igbatoro.

According to reliable source, the duo were the only teachers in the school and had set out for the day’s work when they met their untimely death around 11 am as the trailer rammed into them when the driver swerved away from his lane.

They were said to be rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owo, by some people who promptly rescued them. But they later died.

The Education Secretary, Akure North council, Mr Samuel Olowere, also confirmed the sad incident and noted that the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

While reacting to the incident, the SUBEB chairman, Princess Oladunni Odu, described the incident as a huge loss to the state and commiserated with the families of the deceased.