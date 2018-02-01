Bala Adamu, a police corporal, on Wednesday killed Emmanuel Timothy, a sergeant, at a drinking spot in the Madagali area of Adamawa state.

According to Daily Trust, Adamu shot and killed Timothy after a row.

Timothy reportedly bought a local gin from a lady said to be Adamu’s girlfriend. Adamu was said to have been jealous that the unnamed lady was having a conversation with Timothy.

Adamu, who did not know what the conversation was about, reportedly warned Timothy to steer clear of his girlfriend.

It was in the heat of the moment that the corporal shot the sergeant with his rifle.

Othman Abubakar, spokesman of Adamawa police command, confirmed the incident.

Abubakar said Adamu has been arrested and that the corpse of Timothy had been deposited in the mortuary. He said the incident is being investigated.