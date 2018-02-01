The police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Mohammed Kudu, in a Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State over the theft of a motorcycle.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Hamen Donald, says the defendant, who resides at Calvary Road, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is facing two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and theft.

He said Kudu committed the offence on Jan. 10, around 5.30 p.m.

He added that the defendant was arrested on the same date by a team of surveillance police personnel attached to ‘A’ Division, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, led by Insp. John Eruge.

Donald explained that the defendant had confessed during interrogation to having conspired with another man, Ezekiel Okopiela, and stole the Bajaj motorcycle.

He noted that the offence was contrary to sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

However, Kudu pleaded not guilty and the judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shekarau adjourned hearing in the case until Feb. 13.