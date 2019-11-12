<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has doled out N30,000 each to over 3,000 street beggars in the last two months, government has said.

This is part of the Zulum administration’s social protection scheme, which has seen over 7,000 persons assisted in the last two months in a total package of N384m.

The package involves disbursements to different categories of vulnerable persons, and it is aimed at lessening the ongoing economic hardship, government has said.

The Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, who told journalists on Tuesday that though the government had already invested N384m in the scheme, Zulum is not considering stopping it for now.

Clark said 3,127 physically challenged persons, majority of whom were street beggars, were among more than 7,000 persons given N30,000 each across the state.

He said the scheme was aimed at preparing grounds for the enforcement of the government’s ban on street begging in the state.

The commissioner said that of the physically challenged, a total of 1,550 were crippled, 357 were lepers and 189 were deaf.

He said this group had so far received financial support, with 1,037 blind persons slated to receive financial assistance during the official inuaguration of the scheme.

He disclosed that apart from the 3,127 physically challenged persons from across the state enrolled in the scheme, another 2,862 youths from Maiduguri and Jere are being given N30,000 each monthly for six months.

Clark noted that, as part of the scheme, 1,092 petty traders in Mairi, a community in Maiduguri, had already been given N30,000 each.