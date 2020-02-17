<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 70-year-old grandmother, Sidikat Jimoh, has been murdered by suspected ritualists in Ogbagi Akoko in Akoko North West council area of Ondo state.

Her body parts were reportedly removed by her killers when finding at her Ayetoro street, in Ogbagi Akoko by neighbours in the early hours of Monday.

Reports had it that her assailants who were in a hurry to leave the scene forgot some of the victim’s body parts already removed.

Newsmen gathered that her killers attempted to set the body ablaze to make her death look like she was burnt to death as a result of a fire outbreak.

Neighbours of the deceased described her as a devout Muslim.

She was said to have attended the weekly Asalatu prayers that day before she was gruesomely murdered for rituals that night.

One of her neighbours said “she went for the Asalatu prayers yesterday at the Ansar ud deen Society of Nigeria Central Mosque with enthusiasm not knowing that she will be killed by undesirable elements in the night.





” We met her in a pool of blood with parts of her body removed by the killers. Some of the removed body parts were even left in the room by the killers who might have fled the scene in a hurry. It was a shocking and sorry sight.

Contacted, the Police Area Commander for Ikare Assistant Commissioner of Police ASP, Razak Rauf and the Divisional Police Officer for Ogbagi Chief superintendent of police Kunle Fabuluje confirmed the incident.

They said that full-scale investigation has commenced by detectives to fish out the killers.

Her corpse according to the police officers has been deposited at state Specialist hospital Ikare mortuary for autopsy.

The spate of ritual killings in the Northern senatorial district had created tension and anxieties in recent times.

Ritualists have targeted old women many of them living alone in the houses built for them by their children who reside in urban cities.