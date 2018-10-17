



The police in Badagry say they have arrested a septuagenarian, who allegedly duped an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of N1.3 million.

A senior police officer, who preferred anonymity, said on Wednesday in Badagry that the suspect collected the sum for a plot of land at Ibereko which he sold to the officer in September 2015.

According to the source, when the NDLEA officer, Mrs Maurine Afolabi, attempted to develop the land in March, she observed that another person had taken over the land.

“When she approached the septuagenarian to return the money, he told her that he gave the money to an agent, who absconded.

“The man did not have another plot of land to give the woman or money to repay.

“When all efforts by the NDLEA officer to recover her money proved abortive, she reported the case at the Badagry Police Station,” the source said.

Confirming the story, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr Samson Akhiromen, told NAN that the septuagenarian would soon appear in court over the alleged offence.

According to the DPO, the command has arrested the suspect and prepared his case file.

“The suspect has confessed that he collected the money for the said plot of land from the officer sometime in 2015.

“The septuagenarian is currently on bail, but we will charge him to court immediately courts resume sitting on Oct. 22.

“The police will not tolerate fraudsters,” he said.