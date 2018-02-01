The Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested a truck driver, Juwon Ariyibi, for allegedly killing two people with a truck at Ipele, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, the accident occurred on Monday while the deceased, Pastor Oluwajuwon Adebayo and Pastor Sunday Ajenifuja, were on a motorcycle.

Apart from being pastors, Joseph said the deceased were also primary school teachers at L.A. Primary School, Igbatoro/Familugba, in the Akure North LGA of the state.

He explained that the duo were going to their place of work when the accident occurred.

It was gathered that immediately the two pastors were hit by the truck, they were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, by some Good Samaritans. But they later gave up the ghost.

Their remains were said to have been deposited at a morgue.

Joseph said, “It was a case of recklessness on the part of the truck driver. He said he was coming from his place of work at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“We discovered that he lost the control of the vehicle and swerved off to the other lane where he crushed the deceased, who were on a motorcycle.”

He said the driver was in police custody and would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs. Oladunni Odu, who spoke through the Director of Schools, Clement Adesuyi, described the incident as sad and commiserated with the families of the deceased.