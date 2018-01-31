The Plateau State Police Command has arrested a Fulani herdsman, Bala Yahaya Mohammed, who conspired with three others and killed their kinsman, Mohammed Ibrahim, rustling 15 cows and 14 sheep from their victim.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Jos, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Undie Adie, said: “On the 26th of January, 2018, one Alhaji Ibrahim Usman of Sabon Layin, Jos reported at Laranto Police that on the 24th of January, 2018, that he was called on phone by one Bala Yahaya Mohammed to see him at Zaria road cemetery, which he did. And that Mohammed handed over to him 15 cows and 14 sheep for safe keeping in the pretence that he was going to look for his child. And that he, Usman, waited for Bala to come back for his cows, but to no avail.

“Preliminary investigation at the division later revealed that the cows and sheep belong to one Haruna Ibrahim of Agigi in Basa Local Government Area of the state which were stolen in connivance with some other herdsmen.”

Adie said the suspects conspired and killed one Mohammed Ibrahim, a cousin to Haruna Ibrahim, who was tending his (Haruna) cattle, adding that the case has been charged to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Jos. He said Bala has confessed to the crime.

The commissioner of police also paraded three rapists — Suleiman Usman, Umar Aliyu and Usman Bala — who conspired and raped 14-year-old Basima Bashir of Angwan Rogo after drugging her.

The Police also said that they were not unmindful of the security challenges in Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas, adding that “urgent steps are being taken in synergy with other security agencies to resolve the violent clashes with a view to ensuring the return of peace in the affected areas.”

Adie however said no arrest has been made in connection with the killings in Miango communities, warning against the spreading of rumours and falsehood through social media.