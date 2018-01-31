The Department of State Services, (DSS) has arraigned two suspected herdsmen, Namajo Mohammadu, 32, and Abubakar Abase, 18, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged murder and armed robbery.

The Prosecution from the DSS, Mr Olaoluwa Olatunbosun told the court on Wednesday that the defendants committed the offence on Jan.18 in Ido-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants on the said date, while armed with guns and other offensive weapons, unlawfully murdered one pregnant Tiv woman, Mrs Muwaga Felix, in her farm.

Olatunbosun also said the duo committed the offence of armed robbery to the people of the community.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 516, 402 and 319 of the Criminal Code.

The defendants were not represented by any counsel and their plea was not taken as well.

The prosecution urged the court to remand the defendants in DSS custody pending the conclusion of the investigations on them.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ropo Adegboye, ordered that the defendants be kept in custody of the DSS till the end of the investigation.

He adjourned the case till Feb. 28 for mention.