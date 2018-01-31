Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has paraded two suspected herdsmen for killing a 7-year-old boy, Muhammed Ibrahim and robbed him of 15 cows and 14 sheep entrusted in his custody by his uncle, Ibrahim Haruna at Agigi village in Bassa Local Government Area of the State.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the State Police Command, Adie said the suspects have confessed in a statement about how they connived with some herdsmen to rustle cows, sheep and killed the boy.

The suspects were identified as Bala Yahaya Mohammed and Salish Ishaku, while others are still at large.

The police stated that: “On the 26 January, 2018, one Alh. Ibrahim Usman of Sabon Layi Jos, reported to the police at about 4:45pm that he was called on phone by one Bala Yahaya Mohammed to meet him at Zaria road cemetery and handed over to him 15 cows and 14 sheep for safe keeping and pretended that he was going to look for his child which he couldn’t come back.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that cow and sheep belong to Ibrahim Haruna which were stolen with the connivance of some herdsmen. The suspects conspired and killed one Mohammed Ibrahim, 7-years-old who was together with them and was in charge of the of the cows.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Jos for discreet investigation and to ensure that all the culprits connected to the incident are arrested, to face the wrath of the law and to serve as deterrent to others.”

The Commissioner also paraded three suspected rapists who confessed to have gang raped one Zainab Mohammed of Angwan Rogo, in Jos North Local Government Area of the State.

They were identified as Suleiman Usman, Umar Aliyu, Usman Bala and Yahaya Alias Kenza, the latter of which is still at large, while others have confessed to the crime.

Adie also revealed that 15 operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have been arrested and arraigned in court in connection to the killing of a 34-year-old graduate of Maritime Academy, Oron, Victor Henry Dokatrin in Zawang, Jos South Local Government Area.

He said all the suspects will be charged in court after investigations by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Jos.