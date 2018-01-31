A 26-year-old tricycle rider, Temitope Sunday, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly causing the death of two women through reckless driving.

The News reports that Sunday, a resident of Ayobo area of Lagos, is being tried for reckless driving and causing death.

According to the Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the accused committed the offences on Jan.17 at Pako Bus Stop, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said that the accused, being the operator of the tricycle, rode it on the highway in a reckless and dangerous manner, and caused the death of two women.

“The accused caused the death of Mrs Rosemary Okpanachi, 60, and Mrs Rebecca Momodu, 41,” he said.

Ayorinde, who said the victims boarded Sunday’s tricycle, noted that the accused was on a high speed when the accident occurred.

“The accused was on full speed, he lost control and rammed into an incoming Nissan bus that was on the other side of the road.

“The victims (accused’s passengers) were rushed to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Section 19(2) Law No 4 Vol. 45 of Road Traffic Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate, Mrs J.O. Awope, said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Awope adjourned the case to Feb. 12, for mention.