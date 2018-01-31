A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that 20-year-old man, Idris Isa, be given six strokes of the cane for stealing a cell phone and gambling.

Isa who resides at Zango village, Karmo, had pleaded guilty to charges of public nuisance and vagabond, and begged for leniency.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after the accused pleaded guilty and begged the court to tamper justice with mercy.

He said that the court might not be lenient with him the next time he appeared before it.

The prosecutor, Mrs Florence Avhioboh, had told the court that the matter was reported by one Aliyu Suleiman, of Karmo market, at the Karmo Police Station on Jan. 27.

The prosecutor said the accused on that same date, with others now at large, gathered in a public place, ‘gambling with the intention to deceive people’.

The prosecutor said that the convict collected the complainant’s Itel phone valued at N11, 000.

He said during police investigation, he confessed to the crime and the phone was recovered.

Avhioboh said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.