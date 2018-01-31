The Operatives attached to the Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department, FCIID, of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a 36 years old man, John Torsoo, parading himself as an Inspector in the Force in charge of auctioning of vehicles for the Police.

Parading the suspect before the newsmen Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed that he was caught with several fake documents which he had been using to defraud the unsuspecting members of the Public on the pretext of auctioning of vehicles on behalf of the Police to them.

The FPRO stated that the suspect would take his victims to the Area 10 car Park of the FCIID to show them the exhibit cars at the place to show them that they were for auctioning by the Police.

According to him, the suspect had succeeded in obtaining the sum N444, 000 from four victims as follows, N125,000. N135,000, N100. 000 and N84, 000 respectively.

The FPRO stated that the suspect would be charged to Court at the end of the ongoing ‎ investigation.

In a related development, the FPRO also paraded ‎five suspected kidnappers before newsmen yesterday.

He stated that the suspects were the members a gang that was ‎responsible for the kidnapping of a 9 year Hadiza Hussien at her father’s house in Anguwa Bala Village, Karu Local Government of Kaduna State around 12:30 am om the fateful day after which they demanded a Ransome of N500,000 from her parents.

CSP Moshood, however, said that based on intelligence reports Police operatives stormed their hides out and rescued the girl without paying any Ransome

He said all the suspects had confessed their various roles in the crime ‎with a promise that they would be arranged before a court at the end of Police investigation.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has nabbed three suspected handbags/phone snatchers operating in Capital Territory at odd hours

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of the Command said that the suspects were arrested by the Operatives of the Command at the Zone 4 traffic light and National Mosque respectively.