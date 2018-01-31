The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger on Wednesday said it had deployed special squads to Munya and Shiroro local government areas of the state to check kidnapping and cattle rustling there.

The Corps’ Commandant in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Ayuba said that the deployment followed recurring incidents of kidnapping and cattle rustling in the affected local government areas.

He said that the personnel would provide the necessary security for lives and property of the people.

He expressed confidence that the officers would do their best with the support of other security agencies such as Army, Police and personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure the arrest of all identified culprits and their collaborators.

The commandant appealed to traditional rulers to sensitise their communities to the importance of providing useful information about the activities of suspicious characters to enable the Corps to discharge its statutory responsibilities.

He also advised residents of the two local government areas to report the movement of undesirable elements in their midst to the nearest security outposts.