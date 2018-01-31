The Police on Wednesday arraigned 44-year-old Garba Ahmed, in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing newspapers valued at N2,500.

The defendant, who resides at Dei-dei Abuja, is standing trial on a count charge of theft by servant.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, told the court that one Ali Usman of Daily Trust Newspaper, Utako Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Jan. 27.

Avhioboh added that the complainant alleged that the defendant, a printer in the company, on Jan. 17, was caught with newspapers valued at N2, 250.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The counsel to the defendant, Charles Iwuchukwu, applied for his bail and assured the court that his client would not jump bail.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 14, for hearing.