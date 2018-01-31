A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced 25-year-old butcher, Jamilu Mohammed, to six months imprisonment for stealing polythene worth N52,000.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, convicted Mohammed as he admitted committing the offence and begged for leniency.

He, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10,000 fine, and warned him to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes after serving out his punishment.

He also ordered him to pay N50, 000 as compensation to the nominal complainant

The prosecutor, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, had informed the court that on Jan. 24, one Alhaji Dogo of Agwan Hause, Karmo, Abuja, reported the case at Karmo Police Station.

Auhioboh said that Dogo reported the incident for proper investigation, which led to the arrest of the convict.

He said that the convict intentionally stole the complainant’s barrow, loaded with different kinds of polythene worth N52,000 on Jan. 24, at about 2:p.m. from his shop at Karmo market.

The prosecuting counsel said the convict could not give satisfactory account of the stolen polythene during police investigation and interrogation.