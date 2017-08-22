Nemesis caught up with a man who tried to steal transformer cable belonging to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company as he got electrocuted when electricity supply was restored to the equipment.

Mr. Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communication, disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said the incident occurred at Balogun Street, Akpongbon on Lagos Island, around 2 a.m. on Monday in a statement.

According to Idemudia, the vandal was cutting the transformer cable and, suddenly, electricity supply was restored to the area.

He said that the police and members of the Community Development Association in the area had since removed the victim’s corpse from the substation.

“This is why we always appeal to our consumers to always protect their transformers.

“If the vandal had made away with the cable, the whole area would have been plunged into darkness for days.

“The company has been spending a lot of money on repair of vandalized equipment and stolen cables.

“If all our installations are well secured, this money would have been spent on buying new equipment and ensuring regular power supply,” he said.