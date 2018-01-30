The Nigeria Police, on Tuesday, paraded five suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, rapists who have been terrorising Abuja-Kaduna axis and rescue 11 year-old victim.

The suspects are Bello Musa, who confessed to be responsible for the leader of kidnap gang in Kaura, Kaduna state; Ibrahim Rere, owner of the building where the victim was kept; and gun suppliers, Musa Sani, Kudu Yahaya and Isah Aliyu.

Exhibits recovered are four locally made guns and five live ammunitions.

Speaking at the parade of the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Force PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said “the victim was kidnapped on January 19, at about 12:30 am from her home. She was rescued with the help of the local vigilante group, who teamed ‎up with the police for the rescue.”

Moshood noted that “the suspects were arrested after they tried to collect N500,000. 00 from their victim’s family.

“The suspects arrested confessed and admitted the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes and investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gangs at large. The suspects will be arraigned in Court for prosecution on completion of investigation.

The victim, simple identified as Hadiza was rescued from their captivity and has been reunited with her family.

‎

Meanwhile, the Police also paraded one John Torsoo, who specialises in conning his victims into buying non-existing cars auction from the Police.

The suspect, who is accused of obtaining under false pretence and impersonating police; usually pose as police officer, in collaboration with other security officers to dupe innocent people in exchange for getting them cars from Police auction.

He agreed to have collected a total of N439, 000. 00 from four victims and yet to supply the the cars promised.