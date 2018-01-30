A 30-year old man, Fajinmi Lateef, who allegedly stole cocoa beans valued at N45,000, on Tuesday appeared in an Ile Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun.

The accused is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to Police Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, the accused committed the offence on Jan. 17 at Olowo Village, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said the accused stole one bag of cocoa beans valued N45,000, the property of Chief Yisa Bada, the complainant.

The offence contravened Sections 383 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused’s lawyer, Mr Leke Dada, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms, promising he will not jump bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adejumoke Ademola-Olowolagba granted the accused N100,000 bails with two sureties in the same amount.

Ademola-Olowolagba said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and also reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 2 for hearing.