A security dismissed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, identified as Girchi Danladi, has been arrested by personnel of the Nigeria Army for allegedly stealing 17 rams belonging to a senior Army officer at the Dukku Barracks, in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

It was gathered the suspect had entered the market, located within the premises of the barracks, on Tuesday, to have fun and drink before he came across a flock of sheep and diverted them to Kalgo town, which was just 30 minutes drives from the barracks.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said that “The suspect, who is a habitual drunkard, came to Mammy Market and entered a garden where Seriki Mammy Market is keeping his rams and sheep at about 1700hrs. We suspected that he used his magic stick to divert these animals from the barracks’ market to Kalgo town.

“So, soldiers traced him to Kalgo town where they caught him negotiating how to sell the flocks. He was apprehended with the animals and handed over to the police in Kalgo town.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Mustapha, said, on phone, that he was outside the state and he would get back if at all he got any information on the matter.

While reacting to the arrest of the suspect, spokesman of NSCDC, Kebbi State command, Mr. Amana Bamaiyi said, “The suspect, in question, has been dismissed from the service for many years due to his nefarious activities and charged to Court. He was dismissed for indiscipline and he was just parading himself before many villagers as a Corp of Civil Defence in the state.”