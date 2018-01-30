A 47-year-old supervisor with a private school in Lagos, Adegboyega Adenekan, was, yesterday, arraigned before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly defiling a two-year-old pupil.

According to the state Director of Public Prosecution, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the defendant was accused of committing the offence at the school in Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lagos, in November 2016.

According to her, “the defendant defiled the complainant by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her, violating Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The incident was reported to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, for investigation.

Parents of the two-year-old complainant were present in court for proceedings.

The defence counsel, Mr. Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN), requested the accused maintain the bail granted to him by the Magistrate Court in December 2016.

The DPP opposed the request, noting that “the gravity of the offence will make the defendant have the urge to flee.”

Justice Nwaka ordered that Adenekan maintain the bail granted to him by the magistrate’s court and adjourned the case to February 6 for trial.