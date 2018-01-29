At least seven people, including two females, have been arrested following incessant clashes between rival cult groups in Mushin area of Lagos.

The Divisional Police Officer in Olosan area of Mushin, CSP Adekunle Omisakin, said the suspects, aged between 18 and 23, were arrested in Ladipo area of the state.

He said the gangs had been terrorising residents of Mushin with their incessant clashes.

“Three cutlasses, charms and one axe were recovered from them. They will be transferred to Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, Ikeja, for further investigation,” the DPO said.

Some of the suspects claimed they were commercial bus conductors in Mushin, adding that they were not part of the cult groups.