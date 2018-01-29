Fulani herdsmen on early hour of Monday unleashed terror on the late Tor Tiv, Dr Alfred Akawe Torkula’s ancestral home, ‘Torkula village’ in Guma local government area of Benue State leading to many people injured.

Guma local government had been a troubled council area since the new year attacks with many communities under the attacks of herdsmen.

It was gathered that the herdsmen invaded the village early hour and unleashed terror on the villagers leading to several people including an investor critically injured.

A villager who spoke to newsmen said that herdsmen on Monday invaded the country home of the late paramount ruler of Tiv nation, Torkula community, late HRM, Dr Alfred Akawe Torkula.

According to the local, ‘Torkula community in Guma was attacked on Sunday morning, many people were injured but we do not have a casualty, the injured ones have been taken to various hospitals in Makurdi.’

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom, confirmed the report yesterday while hosting in his office, members of Universal Peace Federation of Nigeria.

According to the governor, ‘as am talking to you now, herdsmen are still much around wreaking havoc, for instance, the village of the late Tor Tiv, Torkula village was attacked and many people were injured and they have been taken to the hospital.’

“Among them is an investor who came around to do mining in Torkula, this is what we are saying, how will development come to places like that, the crisis will drive away investors”.