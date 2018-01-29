Two persons have been arrested by police in Ogun State for allegedly hijacking a truck-load of beer worth N2.7 million.

The suspects nabbed, on Sunday, January 28, according to the spokesman of Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had hijacked the truck at gun point in Ilesa on its way to Iragbiji in Osun State.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, explained further that policemen attached to Sagamu Area Command had received a distress call that a truck with registration number LEW 615 XA had been snatched by three armed men in transit.

The Area Command was also informed that the tracking device on the truck indicated that the suspects were heading towards Sagamu in Ogun State.

The PPRO disclosed that on the strength of the distress call, the Area Commander of Sagamu, ACP Ibrahim Sa’ad Muhammad, quickly put all the patrol team around the area on red alert to be on look out for the truck and the armed men.

The anti-robbery team of the Area Command later intercepted the truck along Sagamu/Ore road where they demobilised the truck and successfully apprehended one of the robbers, while the other two escaped with their arms.

The arrested suspect, Saheed Omotosho, however, told the police that the beer products in the truck had been delivered to the receiver at Ode Remo. He later led police operatives to the said receiver, Adijat Azeez where the products were recovered and Adijat was promptly arrested.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the suspects be transferred to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) for discreet investigation with the view of arresting for the fleeing members of the gang.