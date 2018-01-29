The family of late Victor Ajisafe, who was allegedly killed by a Fulani man in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has called on the Ondo State Government and the state police command to fish out his killer.

The wife of the deceased, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Ajisafe; and and his mother, Mrs. Ajoyo Ajisafe, specifically appealed to the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, to arrest the killer and bring him to book.

The 30-year-old Ajisafe was allegedly stabbed to death by a Fulani man who wanted to board a vehicle at a motor park located at the Road Block area of Akure, following a disagreement between them.

The identity of the alleged killer was still unknown at the time of this report.

It was gathered that a friend to the Fulani man, who was identified as Usman Olaniyi, told the alleged killer in Hausa language that the deceased was abusing him in Yoruba language.

A source said, “We don’t know what Usman told his Fulani friend, but he (Fulani man) just brought out a knife and started chasing Victor at the park.

“When he caught up with him, he stabbed him on the neck. We initially thought they were playing, but suddenly, we saw him (Ajisafe) on the ground in the pool of blood.”

The source said immediately the deceased was stabbed, the killer Fulani man fled the scene and his whereabouts was still unknown at press time.

However, Usman, who allegedly incited the killer, was arrested and handed over to the police.

In his reaction, the Public Relations officer of the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and also confirmed the arrest of Usman, the Fulani man’s friend.

He said, “With what we gathered, it was clear that Usman incited the killer to stab the deceased and we have arrested him.

“We are still looking for the Fulani man that did that dastardly act; but if we don’t find the killer, that means it is Usman that would be charged to court.”