A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Monday slammed N5 million bail on five security guards and storekeepers of Daughters of Charity Hospital, Abuja, for alleged negligence.

The defendants are Alfred Iyuagba, 38; Peter Iortin, 25; Moses Joseph, 24; Matthew Iliya, and Alexandra Rume all of Kubwa, Abuja.

They had pleaded not guilty to a count charge of negligent conduct, which led to the theft of electrical wires valued at N4 million.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N1million each with one surety each in like sum.

Marafa said the sureties must be public servants and show means of identification and adjourned the matter until Feb. 26 for hearing

The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the defendants who were security guards and store keeper of the hospital in Kubwa, Abuja, acted in a negligent manner by overlooking their duty on Jan. 9.

He said they were entrusted with the said hospital’s building and all items therein for the purpose of safeguarding and securing them.‎

Olanipekun said that unknown persons stole a large quantity of electrical wires valued at N4 million which belonged to the hospital.

The prosecutor said ‎the offence contravened section 196 of the Penal Code.