A suspect, allegedly involved in the murder of Chief Eyo Eyo Bassey, has reportedly escaped from Police custody in Bakassi Police Divisional Headquarters.

Recall that 52-year-old Chief Bassey, Village Head of Ikot Obot and a staff of Audit Department, Cross River State Ministry of Finance, was assassinated by his assailants in his farm near a primary school at Ikot-Obot late last year.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said that when the suspect was granted bail late last year, he went back to the deceased’s brother, to threaten him.

The source said: “The younger brother to the deceased reported the matter to the Police and he was arrested. But as the Police was planning to charge him to court today, he escaped from their custody and as I speak, the officers on duty have been given ultimatum to re-arrest and provide the suspect on or before Thursday or face disciplinary actions.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the escape, adding that a crack team is on his trail and that he will be apprehended soonest.