An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of four men in Ilesa Prison over alleged armed robbery.

The defendants – Ojo Ayobami, 21, Isaac Awe, 18, Rotimi Adedeji, 39, and Segun Adelabi, 26, were docked on a six-count charge bothering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Awodele, ordered that the accused persons be kept in prison custody due to the magnitude of the offence.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Elisha Olusegun, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 18 at about 9:30p.m. at Corpers’ Lodge, Dada Estate area in Osogbo.

Olusegun said that the defendants conspired to rob one Taiwo Uthman of his Toyota car, with registration number APP 780 DB and some valuables.

He alleged that the defendants were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons during the operation and attempted to kill one Adekanmi Uthman by stabbing him with a bottle on the head.

The plea of the defendants was not taken, while the case was adjourned until Nov. 24 for mention.

The offences contravened Sections 1(1)(2), 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act Cap 11 Vol.14 ,Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ,2004.

The offences also contravened the provisions of Sections 27(1)(b)(11) and 320(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2002.