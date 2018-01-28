Not less than five suspected kidnappers were said to have been arrested by men and officers of the Katsina State Police Command.

A three-man gang out of the five kidnappers were said to have kidnapped one Sayyaba Alhaji Ishiye ‘f’ aged 8yrs of Dadanya village, Danmusa Local Government area of Katsina state.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Wakili confirmed the development in a statement by its Spokesperson, DSP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen in the state.

CP Wakili said all the suspects have since confessed to the crime.

On the three-man gang arrested, the Commissioner said, “On 12/01/2018 at about 10:00hrs, the Command based on a tip off succeeded in bursting a notorious syndicate of armed robbery/kidnapping suspects.

“The suspects include Isah Sani m aged 25yrs, Abdullahi Salisu ‘m’ aged 30yrs and Babangida Bello m aged 22yrs all of Danmusa and Matazu LGAs of Katsina State.

“They were alleged to have kidnapped one Sayyaba Alhaji Ishiye ‘f’ aged 8yrs of Dadanya village, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.

“Suspects have confessed to the crime and are making useful statements, assisting the police in their investigation,” CP Wakili said.

“On 16/01/2018 at about 0015hrs, based on a tip up, the Command succeeded in bursting another syndicate of notorious armed robbery/kidnapping for ransom syndicate at Danmusa, LGA area of Katsina state.

“Police patrol team while on routine patrol had an encounter with the hoodlums and arrested one Dikko Adamu ‘m’ aged 22yrs of Katsira village, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state and Umar Abubakar ‘m’ aged 21yrs of Makuka village, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.

“Two round of live Ammunition were recovered in their possession.

“Investigation is in progress with a view to arresting other members of their syndicate,” he said.

Items recovered from the two kidnappers gang include one AK 47 Rifle with breach No. TK6184 and AK 47 Rifle with breach No. PN 2119 respectively,” CP Wakili said.

Notorious syndicate of Transborder Indian hemp trafficker arrested

“On 25/01/2018 at about 14:00hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting a notorious syndicate that specializes in trans-border trafficking of Indian hemp to Niger Republic.

“Nemesis caught up with the duo of one Abubakar Umar ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Gwoza LGA area of Borno state and Abubakar Hassan ‘m’ aged 24yrs of Dorayi qrts, Kano state who were arrested with thirty-two parcels of sealed dry leaves reasonably suspected to be Indian hemp.

“It was uncovered by our vigilante policemen during a routine stop and search at Fago checking point along Daura road, Katsina state, hidden inside bags of clothes in a motor vehicle.

“In another development, on 17/01/2018 the command also succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Abubakar alias Dan Bale ‘m’ of Inwala qrts, Katsina and Mubarak Maifada ‘m’ of the same address in possession of Eight (8) rolls of dried leaves reasonably suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Suspects have confessed to the crime and they will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the case is completed,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police however said detectives are not relenting as they are working round the clock to ensure discreet and thorough investigations of all suspects arrested to ensure they are charged to the court immediately.