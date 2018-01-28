Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia on Sunday killed one person in Ibua village of Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, just hours after the same group allegedly killed a Tiv man in the neighbouring Wukari LGA.

Chairman of Wukari LGA, Daniel Adi, who confirmed the killing of a Tiv man in his local government earlier on Sunday, said the attack took place on Saturday night.

According to him, the Fulani militia launched attack on him when he visited the scene of the Saturday night attack on Sunday morning in company of security personnel.

In the neighbouring Ibi local government, armed men suspected to be Fulani militia allegedly launched attack on Ibua, a Tiv village located along Wukari-Ibi road.

Chairman of Tiv socio-cultural group, The Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Ibi LG, Mr. Orhembaga Mkavga, told our correspondent on phone that the attackers numbering over 60 stormed the village at about 4:45pm.

Mkavga said one person was killed, a woman was injured in the attack and several houses destroyed.

“This attack happened barely 24 hours after we had a security meeting with both the council chairmen of Wukari and Ibi, as well as traditional rulers of both local governments.

“The man that was killed has just returned to Ibua this morning,” he said.

Chairman of Ibi LG, Bala Bako, could not be reached on phone, but the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. David Misal told newsmen that he was yet to be briefed by the Divisional Police Officer of Ibi LG.

“I have not yet been briefed by the DPO of Ibi, but I will get back to you with detail information after I receive appropriate briefing on the attacks,” he said.