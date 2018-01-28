The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Don Waney’s younger brother and a notorious member of his gang, Oluchi Igwedibia (alias Obatosu).

Obatosu’s killing by the Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday, at Sabo Iyakpe, Etsako West in Edo State, came barely a week after he allegedly wrote a threatening letter to Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of a reprisal attack.

State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, confirmed the death of Waney’s immediate younger brother when the corpse was displayed at the headquarters of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the security agencies, yesterday, Zaki, noted that the security forces collaborated in the operation.

Ahmed warned cultists to shun cultism and accept peace, stating that any youth who involves himself in crime would be dealt with by the law.

“This is, in deed, the fruit of collaborative effort by the security agencies to get the State free of crime and cultism. No evil doer will go free. Every youth should shun crime and embrace peace.

“Oluchi Igwedibia was caught up by law in Auchi, Edo State, where he ran to and was planning to come back and attack his local government before he was killed… The law caught up with him,” Ahmed said.

Obatosu, who was amongst the 32 cultists declared wanted by the State Security Council, met his end following accurate DSS intelligence that tracked him down to Edo State.

The late Obatosu was said to have played a prominent role in the New Year killings by Waney’s gang in Omoku and its environs.

Meanwhile, state Governor Nyesom Wike has commended the DSS and the Nigerian Army for the joint operation that led to the killing of Obatosu.

Governor Wike declared that none of those declared wanted by the State Security Council would go free, saying that they would all be brought to justice.

The Governor further declared that the N20 million bounty placed for credible information that would lead to the arrest of the wanted cultists is still in place.

He said all those who participated in the New Year massacre in Omoku town and neighbouring communities, as well as other security infraction in the state, would be tracked and brought to justice.

Governor Wike further stated that the state government would continue to work with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that state remains safe.

Also, ONELGA Caretaker Committee Chairman, Osi Olisa, has confirmed that it was Obatosu security operatives claimed they had shot dead.

Olisa stated this when he led leaders of the local vigilance group, ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to confirm the identity of the deceased.

He told newsmen that Obatosu’s recently wrote to the Council, threatening to carry out unprecedented attacks on schools, churches and other public places.

“The Council had received a letter from the boy that he would attack the local government.

“In the letter, he said the January 1 attack was a mere rehearsal; that he is coming back to give the people a full attack.

“He said he would attack churches, schools and even markets. So, there was fear.

“He sent the letter about a week ago. He also sent the message with his picture showing himself with a gun. He said that he knows he would die, but many people will die before him. He did not come before the security operatives killed him,” the ONELGA boss stated.