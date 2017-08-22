The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four cattle rustlers at Ofada area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the four men had earlier in the week robbed the duo of Muhammed Ruga and Babuga of two cows and were arrested while planning to carry out a similar operation at Orile Igbehin area of Ofada

”During their earlier operation, the suspects who are: Madu Abuchi m’, Onyeka Okafor m’, Francis Onyeka m’ and Hafiz Mustapha attacked the two herdsmen with cutlasses, tied them in both hands and legs after beating them thoroughly before they made away with their two big cows.” the PPRO said

- Advertisement -

”Luck, however, ran against them when they were coming for another operation and information got to the police at Owode Egba division consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer CSP Sheu Alao led his men to effect the arrest of the suspects.

”The suspects have been identified by their victims, they also confessed being the brain behind the hijacking of many cement loaded trucks in the state and that one Femi who has houses in Shagamu and Itori is the receiver. Effort is going on to apprehend the said suspect,” he said.

Some of the items recovered included cutlasses, charms and different types of hand sets, an unregistered motorcycle among other items.

Subsequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu directed that the suspects be transferred to the Federal State Anti Robbery Squad for discrete investigation.