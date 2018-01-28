The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three suspects for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old girl, Sayyaba Ishiye.

They are Isah Sani 25; Abdullahi Salisu, 30 and Babangida Bello, 22, all of Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The trio were alleged to have kidnapped the girl at Dadanya village, also in Danmusa LGA.

A statement by the command spokesman, DSP Gambo Isah, on Sunday said the suspects were arrested on 12, January 2018, adding, “Suspects have confessed to the crime and are making useful statements assisting the police in their investigation.”

The statement was, however, silent on the condition of the girl; while the police spokesman could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing this report.