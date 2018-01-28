The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, on Sunday, gave the assurance that the law enforcement agency would deal decisively with perpetrators of domestic violence in the state.

Danmallam said this in a lecture he delivered at a summit organised by the LionzWorch Magazine of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu.

He titled the lecture “The Need to Support Advocates against Domestic Violence’’ at a Domestic Violence.”

The commissioner, who was represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said the command had established a gender unit to deal directly and squarely with domestic violence and related issues.

He said that the Police Command in Enugu now had a Gender Unit under the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department [CIID].

Danmallam said that the unit worked in partnership with relevant bodies to ensure that cases relating to domestic violence and gender were treated comprehensively.

He noted that domestic violence could come from either sex but mostly experienced by females, adding that it could do grievous bodily harm and at times lead to murder.

“Domestic violence brings depression which can account for cases of suicide. It brings about divorce which leads to broken homes, juvenile delinquencies and crime.

“Children from the families involved are left to their own fate, thereby exposing them to dangers and criminality,’’ he said.

The commissioner advised those engaged in the ugly practice to desist from it in order to make the society a better and peaceful.

He called on residents in the state to join hands with relevant bodies and rise up against domestic violence “as it is an ill-wind that blows nobody any good.’’

In her remark, Founder of Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ezeilo, analysed domestic violence in terms of how it is perpetrated, its dangers.

Earlier, the chief host and wife of the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Mrs Chinelo Ozumba, appreciated the speakers for finding to attend the seminar.

“We have to create awareness and that is the essence of the seminar,’’ Ozumba said.