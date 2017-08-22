An auxiliary nurse, Mrs. Folashade Idoko, has been accused of stabbing her husband to death in Lagos.

The incident occurred around 11p.m. on Sunday at their Ayetoro residence in Oto-Awori Local Council of the state.

It was gathered that the deceased allegedly suffered years of domestic violence from his wife but kept quiet about it. The couple have two children, a three-year-old boy and one-year old girl.

According to a source, neighbours and their landlord attested to years of violent spousal abuse the 32-year-old Lawrence Idoko suffered from his wife.

They claimed Sunday’s attack was triggered by jealousy from the nurse, who accused her husband of infidelity.

The source said the deceased, a pipeline engineer with Greater Inspection and Industrial Services at Sango-Otta, Ogun State, was away on official assignment at Ikorodu for a week.

“He returned and his wife accused him of having extramarital affair. She stabbed him in the leg with a sharp knife. It was his three-year-old son’s cries that alerted neighbours, by which time he had bled profusely. He died about an hour after he was rushed to the nearby New Ayetoro Medical Centre.”

But Mrs. Idoko, a native of Kwara State, who has been arrested by policemen at Ijaniki, claimed the knife fell on her husband by accident.

According to the deceased’s aunt, Betty Abbah, it was unfortunate that spousal abuse is still prevalent and that it continues to take a toll on partners, either male or female.

She said: “My nephew, like many men and women who die daily in violent relationships, would have been alive had they fled such deadly arrangements in the name of marriage.

“We, the family, will ensure that justice is done. This is another young and promising life deliberately cut short and this wickedness will not go unpunished.

“We would have intervened one way or the other but he hid the entire violent scenario from us. Persons suffering domestic violence should always call out for help. It is indeed a big tragedy for us.”