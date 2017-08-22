The traditional ruler of Oghoghobi community, in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, His Royal Highness, Kingsley Omorose, has fled the community.

Omorose was said to have fled after angry villagers invaded his palace and set it ablaze over the death of a former youth leader in the area.

It was learnt that valuable items belonging to the traditional ruler and some of his subjects were destroyed.

The deceased, Mr. Lambert Igbinomwahia, aka Let them say, was said to have been killed at his house by some gunmen.

The attackers were reported to have opened fire on him as he attempted to open the gate for them to come in.

It was gathered that after the shooting, the villagers stormed the traditional ruler’s palace, accusing him of sponsoring the killing.

But Oromose denied the allegation, saying he could not plan evil against his subjects.

He, however, noted that there was an issue between the deceased and the community.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Personnel of the command were deployed in the area as soon as we received a signal on the incident.”