Worried by the killing of a corps member serving in Cross River State by suspected cult members at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State last week, the police in the state have begun what they called collation of data for all the suspected undergraduate cult members in the state.

Briefing journalists on the achievements of the command during the last Yuletide and the prospects for 2018, the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said having a data bank was necessary to deal with cult-related issues in all the high institutions in the state.

Ezike said, “Cult is a peculiar issue. In dealing with it, you must find out what causes it in a university, polytechnic or the other. You must know which cult group is the strongest in the Imo State University, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede or the Federal University of Technology, Owerri or any other institution in the state.

“We have dealt with it ruthlessly in the last eight months. Students now sit examinations without any fear of being hurt or victimised by cult members. The case of the killing of the serving corps member means we need to do more.

“Though we have arrested the prime suspect, having a data bank is still very important.”