A septuagenarian, Joseph Adetunji, is now facing charges of conspiracy and assault before an Ojo Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, for spraying his son in the face with acid.

Adetunji, 78, was arraigned on Friday alongside his son-in-law, Abayomi Balogun, 60, nearly three years after the incident took place.

According to the prosecutor, Uche Simeon, the accused committed the offences in August 2015 at 32 Road, A Close, Festac Town, Lagos.

The accused persons allegedly conspired and sprayed acid in the face of Mr. Adesoji Adetunji, who is both their son and brother-in-law, following a family dispute, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The offences contravene sections 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that Section 172 of the law stipulates three years’ imprisonment, while Section 411 prescribes two years for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The septuagenarian, a retired mechanical engineer, told the court that he sprayed his son with acid out of self-defence.

“My son, Adesoji, is the proverbial black sheep of the family, and on several occasions, he has attempted to kill me to take possession of his inheritance,” Adetunji said.

NAN also reports that the accused, who showed the court the scars of several wounds inflicted by his son, said he had suffered in the hands of his son.

He told the court, “I have trained all my children to the best of my ability. I sent them all to higher institutions. His brother is a lawyer and before the incident, he refused to work. He drinks too much alcohol.

“On the day in question, I was in my daughter’s house trying to help her and my son-in-law to repair their car. My son came to me and his sister’s husband with a broken bottle, demanding money; and in self-defence, I sprayed him with battery acid.”

The Magistrate, Mr. A. A. Adesanya, reprimanded the accused for taking laws into his hands, adding that he should have involved the police in resolving the matter.

“That three of the complainant’s siblings are here to testify to his (complainant’s) unruly behaviour towards their father is an indication that things were really not going right between father and son. The police should have been involved before it degenerated to this,” he said.

Adesanya granted the two accused N100,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until March 14.