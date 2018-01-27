The Bauchi State police command, have arrested a 17-year-old boy, Nuhu Bulus, for allegedly beating his father to death.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Kamal Datti, while parading the suspect confirmed that the boy killed the father by hitting him with a mud pot, wood and Sickle.

He said, “The case was reported by the suspect’s other siblings, Samaila Bulus and Musa Bulus‎ at Toro police station on January 17th, 2018.

“They reported that they left their brother with the father and returned to find their father with head injuries allegedly inflicted on him by their brother.

“The father was later rushed to Toro General Hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor and the suspect was later arrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had an argument with his father which led to his death.

“I had an argument with my father which later degenerated and hit my father several times on the head with various objects.

“I was under the influence of hard drugs.”

The police spokesperson added that the suspect will be charged to court after investigation.