The new Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Alhaji Murtala Usman Mani, has assured that the command is ready to tackle all forms of crime in the state.

Speaking at his first interactive session with Journalists in the state, he vowed that there is no hiding place for criminals, especially cattle rustlers in the state.

He said his Command had taken measures to flush out such rustlers particularly in Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas of the state.

Mani said the cattle rustlers were mostly outsiders, who infiltrate the state to perpetrate their heinous acts.

“I visited Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas on my assumption of office and discovered that these cattle rustlers are mostly outside criminals who infiltrate the state to perpetrate crime.

“I am glad to tell you that we have adequate security operatives, including policemen, civil defence and soldiers on regular patrol in the affected local government areas.

“So, we have taken all the necessary measures to prevent such criminals from unleashing terror on the people,”he said.

He said the Command was partnering with vigilante groups and traditional leaders in rural communities to nip the issues in the bud.

“Policing is all about the grassroots. These criminals are human beings within us. It is only when we fraternise with vigilante group and traditional leaders that we will be able to get vital information to get these criminals,” he added.

The Commissioner reiterated his commitment to ensure safety of lives and property of residents of the state. He also appealed to the people to provide the Police with useful information in order to tackle crime in the state.