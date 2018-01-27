Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has asked its members to cooperate with the police in the investigation of the fatal shooting in Idumota, involving their colleagues.

Its chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, advised members, especially of Lagos Island axis to furnish the men of the Lagos Police Command with necessary information that could assist the police in their investigation to apprehend those behind attack during which one Ganiu (Perio) was killed

He appealed to members to continue to remain calm and maintain peace, while urging them to obey state government directives on union activities in the area.

He stated this while addressing members of the Lagos Island in his office. He informed them that he called the meeting to brief members about the series of meetings he had with the leadership of the Lagos Police Command about the gunmen attack on the union members.

He warned members to allow police to do their jobs, saying “you don’t have to revenge the killing of your colleague. Allow the police to do their job The only thing you can do is to supply all the necessary information to the police. Don’t take law into your hands. We have been enjoying peace in the state council under my leadership. The state council will not allow anybody to draw the union back to dark days”