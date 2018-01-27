An Abuja Grade 1 Area Court in Karmo, on Friday, sentenced a 20-year-old man, Daniel Joseph, to six months imprisonment for stealing Armoured cable in Church.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced Joseph after he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge.

The convict was arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal trespass, mischief and stealing.

Sadiq, however, warned him to desist from committing crime after serving the jail term.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, insisted that the convict committed the offences at Shining Light Kingdom Builder Church in Jabi, Abuja, on Jan. 16.

He said that one Odelola Solomon of No. 17 Tunde Idiagbor road Jabi reported the matter at the Utako Police Station.

Zannah said the convict had dishonestly trespassed into the church premises at about 12 a.m. and mischievously cut-off Armoured cables connected to a generating set in the Church.

The prosecutor said that the convict criminally sold the cables to someone simply identified as Abubakar in Jabi Park now at large.

He said the convict admitted committing the offences during interrogation but the cables were yet to be recovered.

Zannah said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 327 and 348 of the Penal Code.

The convict, however, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.