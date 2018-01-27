A 45-year-old man, Linus Luka, who allegedly collected N3.25million from a client on the pretext of renting a house to him, was on Friday arraigned in a Wuse Magistrates’ Court.

Luka, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Magistrate Nuhu Tukur, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 21 for further hearing.

The prosecutor, Racheal Maiguru, had told the court that one Adie Emmanuel of Karu village, Abuja, reported the matter to the police on Jan. 12.

“The complainant said that sometimes in June 2016, the defendant collected N3,250, 000 under the pretext of renting a three bedroom apartment located at Wuse Zone 4 to him.”

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Maiguru said the offences contravened Sections 328 and 312 of the Penal Code.