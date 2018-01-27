The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Barr. Osi Olisa, has charged security agencies to investigate and arrest politicians and individuals who encourage killings in ONELGA.

Olisa, who made the call in Omoku, the headquarters of ONELGA, noted that there was need for total peace in the area after the killing of the notorious killer, Johnson Igwediba, a.k.a, Don Waney, by security operatives.

Olisa urged security operatives to be on the alert to go after those politicians and individuals who would want to spark fresh crisis in the area, noting that the people of ONELGA were tired of continuous killing.

The LG boss noted that for over a period of four years, activities of cultists sponsored by some individuals grounded the economy, financial institutions and social life in the area, and charged the youths to avoid being used to unsettle the area.