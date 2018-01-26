Two suspected cultists, Sikiru Ajibade and Gafar Isah who allegedly smashed the head of a teenager, are to cool their heels at Kirikiri Prisons on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ajibade, 34, a.k.a. Farakin and Isah,25, a.k.a. Eti, who allegedly belong to O-Strong and Ijikenji Confraternity, were brought before the court on a charge of murder.

Their pleas were not taken by the magistrate, who said the court lacked the jurisdiction to try murder case.

The Chief Magistrate, M.O. Olajuwon, said the accused should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Babatope Julius, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in October 2016 on Lagos Island.

He alleged that the accused, suspected cultists had unlawfully killed a 19-year-old, Charles Igbinovia, by smashing his head with a stone.

The offence violates Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The case has adjourned until February 28 pending the DPP’s advice.