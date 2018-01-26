Three persons have been shot by the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Plateau State Police Command during a raid on a black spot in Jos on Monday night.

The gunshot victims included a carpenter, Dung Chung, 42, who was shot on his right arm; a builder, Dung Chollom, shot on the head, and another victim simply identified as Junior.

The incident happened at a drinking joint around College of Health Technology, Dorowa Zawan, near Bukuru in the Jos South Local Government Area.

While Chung and Chollom were said to have been discharged from the Plateau Hospital in Jos, Junior was said to be in a coma and receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Efforts to see Junior at the Plateau Hospital met with stiff resistance from the staff, despite pleas that he was a relative of our correspondent.

The Majority Leader, House of Parliament, Plateau Youths Council in the Mangu Local Government Area, Dapip Stanley, confirmed the shooting in an interview on Tuesday.

He said, “The shooting by SARS took place on Monday night. Members of SARS don’t want to give us details about what happened. Many people were shot and three of the victims were driven in a Hilux van to an unknown destination.

“We have intimated the youths in the locality and we are marching to the SARS office to ask about our people and ascertain the state of their health. They were drinking at an Ogogoro (gin) shop when the SARS swooped on them and started shooting.

“They have been intimidating, harassing and molesting our people and we have been keeping quiet. But this time around, they are going to receive the bad side of it from us.”

But when contacted, the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the people were injured during exchange of gunfire with security operatives.

He said, “How can SARS go to a place, shoot people and take them away? The true information is that SARS went to raid a place notorious for the the smoking of marijuana. And because those people were armed, they started exchanging fire with SARS and in the process, three were injured and were taken to Plateau Hospital.

“Two were treated and discharged, while the other person is on admission in the hospital. One locally-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from them. So, when people are giving information, they should be honest with the truth.”