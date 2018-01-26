Two men, Adamu John, and Shekwoduza Obadia, were on Friday sentenced to four months imprisonment each, by a Karmo Grade 1 Area, Court, Abuja, for being in possession of stolen bunch of banana.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convicts as they admitted committing the offence.

Sadiq, however, gave each of the convict, both welders, an option of N5, 000 fine, and warned them to desist from committing further crime.

John, 25, and Obadia, 20, who reside and do their business at Kado village, were sentenced on a four-count charge of joint act, criminal trespass, assault, an being in possession of a stolen banana.

The prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that one Emoefe Adejome of Efab Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on January 21.

Zannah said that on the same date at about 4: 00 p.m. the convicts dishonestly trespassed into Efab Estate through the fence and were arrested with a bunch of banana.

The prosecutor said that the convicts beat up one of the security guard, Bako Isah, attached to the estate as he questioned them about the banana.

Zannah said that during police investigation, the banana was recovered from the convict, while the offences contravened Sections 79, 265,319 and 348 of the Penal Code.