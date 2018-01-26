A 30-year-old oil marketer, Vincent Udoh, who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N3.9 million was on Friday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Udoh, whose residential address was not given, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and issuance of dud cheque preferred against him.

The prosecutor, Steven Molo, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences on January 16, 2017 around 2:00 pm at Mobil Road, Ajah in Lagos.

He said that the accused fraudulently obtained N3.9 million from the complainant, Tony Onyewenzu, under the pretext of supplying 22,000 litres of diesel to him.

Molo said that the accused did not supply the diesel to the complainant and did not return the complainant’s money to him.

The prosecutor alleged that when the accused was asked to pay back the said sum, he issued a Stanbic IBTC Bank cheque to the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the cheque was returned on presentation due to insufficient funds in the accused’s account.

According to Molo, the accused stole the said money which belonged to the complainant.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 321 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charge.

Magistrate O. O. Oshin, in her ruling, granted N250,000 bail to the accused with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a company director and the other must be working in a reputable establishment.

Oshin adjourned the case until March 8 for trial.